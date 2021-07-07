Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $279.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.