Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 10.6% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,044,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $279.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

