Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,877 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.20. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $279.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

