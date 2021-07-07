Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $279.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

