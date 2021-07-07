Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.47. 42,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 83,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

