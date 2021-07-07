MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $54.22 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00015123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and $200,289.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.00396325 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.32 or 0.01530497 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,751,838 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

