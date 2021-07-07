MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $56.40 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $56.40 million and approximately $200,134.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00015035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00396437 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003179 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.74 or 0.01498304 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,751,623 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

