Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Mimecast worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of MIME opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,317. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.