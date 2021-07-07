Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Tops $233.79 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00004009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $233.79 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00133920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00166063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,267.53 or 1.00023371 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00981831 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 170,208,614 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

