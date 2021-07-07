MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.16. 11,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 839,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $875,977,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,598,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.