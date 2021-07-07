MintMe.com Coin Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $380,807.46 and $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,217.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.25 or 0.06810130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.58 or 0.01498000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00404961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00156485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.23 or 0.00634853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.00415153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00349677 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

