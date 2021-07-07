Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $320.00 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $320.00 million and approximately $40.38 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00011817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00165730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,789.30 or 0.99877888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.04 or 0.00976229 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.