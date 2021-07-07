Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.1% This Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $361.94 or 0.01042156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $35.16 million and approximately $39,238.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00133674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00166036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,745.69 or 1.00045695 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.00980415 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 97,138 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.