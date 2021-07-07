Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $11,598.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $19.64 or 0.00056538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00166088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,821.81 or 1.00244163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00975160 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.