Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $24.37 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $24.37 or 0.00070633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $31.34 million and $93,796.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00133085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00165464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,525.10 or 1.00059658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00992299 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,286,088 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

