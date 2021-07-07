Mirrored Netflix Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $30.12 million and approximately $100,162.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $545.47 or 0.01602669 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00133358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.89 or 0.99798900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00968448 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 55,213 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

