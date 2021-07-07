Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Major Shareholder James E. Flynn Sells 10,599 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MIRM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,521. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.