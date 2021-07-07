Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

About Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC)

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

