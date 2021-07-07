MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,801 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after buying an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

