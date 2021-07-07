MML Investors Services LLC Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $669,019,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $199.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.