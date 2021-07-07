MML Investors Services LLC Has $22.02 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,216 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $541.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

