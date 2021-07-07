MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

