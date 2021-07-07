MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 93,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,340,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

