Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

