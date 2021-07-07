Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $233.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $245.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,654 shares of company stock valued at $70,751,026. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.