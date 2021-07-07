Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 134,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 182.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 127,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK stock opened at $193.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.84.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.