monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $214.00 and last traded at $215.00. Approximately 2,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.47.

A number of analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

