MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $2,719.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00146106 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 226,713,949 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

