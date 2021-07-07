Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,761 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

