Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883 over the last three months. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after buying an additional 125,167 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.