Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.83% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $22,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,082.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 653,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,939,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 296,983 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883 in the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

