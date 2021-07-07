Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $6.70 on Wednesday, hitting $376.74. 537,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $377.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2,616.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806,220 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Moody’s by 17,777.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,510,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,752 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $378,890,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $249,758,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $719,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

