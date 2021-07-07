Mooncoin (MOON) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00404951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

