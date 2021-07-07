More Coin (MORE) Trading Down 5% This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $95,319.89 and $4,255.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00058075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.13 or 0.00930579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00045313 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

