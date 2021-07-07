MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,231 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

