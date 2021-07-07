MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

MSM stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,191. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

