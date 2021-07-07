mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (MTA)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $13.17 million and $887,303.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058575 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003346 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018884 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.88 or 0.00928193 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00044770 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

