mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $13.17 million and $887,303.00 worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.88 or 0.00928193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00044770 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

