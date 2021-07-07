mStable USD Market Capitalization Tops $38.81 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $38.81 million and approximately $1,466.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,390.53 or 1.00032422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00037706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007749 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00062305 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000120 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.