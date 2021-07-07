M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

NYSE MTB opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

