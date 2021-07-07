Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.10.

TSE:MTL opened at C$13.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.