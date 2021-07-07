My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) Insider Acquires A$26,400.00 in Stock

My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) insider Antony (Tony) Carter acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$26,400.00 ($18,857.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.21.
About My Food Bag Group
