My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) Insider Acquires A$26,400.00 in Stock

My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) insider Antony (Tony) Carter acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$26,400.00 ($18,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About My Food Bag Group

My Food Bag Group Limited engages in online meal kit and pre-prepared ready to heat meal delivery business in New Zealand. It offers a range of meal kit bags under the My Food Bag, Bargain Box, Fresh Start, and MADE by My Food Bag brands. The company was formerly known as MFB Group Limited and changed its name My Food Bag Group Limited in January 2021.

