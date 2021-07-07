MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.16. 34,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 430,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYMD)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

