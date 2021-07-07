MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 177.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of MYR Group worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MYR Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $92.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

