Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Holdings Lowered by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Myriad Genetics accounts for 3.1% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 3.89% of Myriad Genetics worth $91,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. 21,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,474 shares of company stock worth $5,245,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

