Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

