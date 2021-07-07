MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Financial Comparison

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 6.07% 21.64% 11.27%

This is a summary of current recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Vipshop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vipshop 1 1 6 0 2.63

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. Vipshop has a consensus price target of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 64.11%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Vipshop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.29 $7.02 million N/A N/A Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.78 $905.28 million $1.19 15.13

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

Vipshop beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, swimming, and other sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and small household appliances; and consumer electronic products. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; food and snacks, beverages, health supplements; home appliances; beauty products, fresh produce, and pet goods; and internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. The company offers its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Additionally, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

