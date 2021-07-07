Namecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.23 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and $9,067.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,535.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.35 or 0.01495101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00415366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00086903 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.