NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Critical Contrast

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Blue Group and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A NantHealth -133.22% N/A -36.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $52.21 million 33.37 -$493.03 million N/A N/A NantHealth $73.17 million 3.09 -$56.33 million ($0.26) -7.65

NantHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Volatility & Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers GPS Cancer, a comprehensive molecular profile that integrates whole genome/exome (DNA) sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing; Omics Core, an in-vitro diagnostic built on a custom-targeted whole exome sequencing platform; and Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional service. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

