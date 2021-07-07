NAOS Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.56 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $4.56 million and $732,400.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00049334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00136346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00165672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,837.83 or 1.00147494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.99 or 0.00983120 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

