NativeCoin (N8V) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $80.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 67.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $80.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00281822 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00037267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014132 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001830 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.